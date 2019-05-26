KNOX – If you were wondering whether you’d stepped back in time on Saturday while visiting Knox, don’t worry. Those vintage cars, trucks, and bikes were not part of a time traveling accident, it was the 2019 Auto and Bike Show. Rain threatened to delay the event, but sunny weather prevailed, allowing local owners the opportunity to drive their vehicles down to Wythogan Park and displayed it for those that attended. At the end of the day awards were given out and here are the results:
· People’s Choice went to Larry Williams, the owner of a 1934 Chevy Master Sedan.
· Mayor’s Choice went to Dave Pearman, the owner of a 1957 Chevy Belair.
· Fire Chief’s Choice went to Jay and Bonnie Barnhart.
· Police Chief’s Choice went to Bill Cook, owner of a 1962 Studebaker.
· Best Import went to Meghan Craft, owner of a 2011 BMW 3281.
· Best Motorcycle went to Dave and Regina White, owner of a 2004 Honda Gold Wing.
· First Place Chevy went to Tracey and Barry Triska, owners of a 1970 Chevelle.
· Second Place Chevy went to Dale Winfrey, owner of a 1966 Pontiac GTO.
· Third Place Chevy went to Bruce and Sandy Bennett, owners of a 1966 Pontiac GTO.
· First Place Ford went to Phil Johanan, owner of a 1970 ½ Ford Cobra.
· Second Place Ford went to Curtis Fowler, owner of a 1957 Ford Thunder Bird.
· Third Place Ford went to Jon Fowler, owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang GT.
· First Place Mopar went to Paula Gehrke, owner of a 1972 Dodge Dart.
· Second Place Mopar went to Gwen and Terry Howard.
· Third Place Mopar went to Ron Toomiee.