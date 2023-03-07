Attorney General Todd Rokita this week obtained judgments shutting down a massive robocall operation that has blasted billions of illegal robocalls to people across the country, including in Indiana. In 2019 and 2020 alone, the defendants bombarded Hoosiers with more than 25 million robocalls.
Attorney General Todd Rokita shuts down massive robocall operation
James Master
Managing Editor
