Attorney General Todd Rokita issued the following statement in response to the State of the State address:
"Gov. Holcomb tonight has articulated a hopeful vision for the future that all Hoosiers can appreciate. During these challenging times, I look forward to working with the governor and our state leaders to fulfill the opportunity and promise that lie before us. We have an unprecedented situation in this budget year and elected leaders must carefully and fully examine any proposed savings measures before relying on them to produce the advertised savings. We all share a common purpose to faithfully serve the citizens of Indiana. Together, let us advance the cause of liberty as we prove the merits of servant leadership."