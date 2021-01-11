INDIANAPOLIS -- Munster native Todd Rokita was sworn in today as the 44th Attorney General for the State of Indiana. The ceremony, hosted at the Indiana State Museum, was closed to the public due to public health concerns. Rokita was elected in November, garnering the highest vote total for a statewide elected official in Indiana history.
"Today I reiterate my commitment to promoting liberty in all ways," said Attorney General Rokita. "But preserving our liberty requires more than speeches and promises. It demands real, on the ground work and attention -- from all of us. In my administration you can expect our team to put liberty in action every single day."
As Attorney General, Rokita will serve as the state's top lawyer and will represent Indiana in settlements and in defense of laws passed by the General Assembly. The office also represents prosecutors in criminal appeals and provides important litigation and consumer protection functions. Attorney General Rokita will take on cases of high economic, constitutional, and social importance to the state and the nation.
Earlier today, Attorney General Rokita swore in the Deputy Attorneys General in a video call conducted remotely. Attorney General Rokita previously announced the leadership of former Inspector General, Lori Torres, as Chief Deputy Attorney General and Chief of Staff and Larry Hopkins as Chief Administrative Officer.
"I'm pleased to have such a strong team of public servants in place to work for the people of Indiana. We have an important mission ahead of us and the right people in place to do that work," said Attorney General Rokita.
Attorney General Rokita was joined by his wife, Kathy, and sons, Teddy and Ryan, as well as his parents and siblings for the ceremony. He will begin his work at the Statehouse today.
The full text of Attorney General Rokita’s inaugural speech is available here.