Attorneys at Cooper & Kirk joined Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita today in his ongoing fight to hold TikTok accountable for collecting personal data from app users — information that is then accessible to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Today, the Office of the Indiana Attorney General filed an amended lawsuit against TikTok.
Attorney General Todd Rokita doubles down on TikTok Attorneys tell court: “It’s hardly political posturing to show how the Chinese government steals Americans’ identities, even their facial features
