The Marshall County Historical Society and Museum held their annual dinner for members last week.
Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) essay winner Lillian Bullock was keynote speaker for the event. Bullock read her essay to guests and granted permission to share with Pilot News Group readers.
“My name is Lillian Bullock and I reside in Marshall County, Indiana. The Marshall County government was organized in 1836. Marshall county’s very first settlers arrived in the county in 1835. Marshall County has low rolling hills that are used for farming. Marshall County does not only farm, but has three bodies of water. In the North East we have Lake of the Woods, Lake Maxinkuckee in the South West portion and part of Koontz Lake in the North West portion.
In the beginning years of the Marshall County Settlement the Potawatomi people were forced out in 1838. Among those people was Potawatomi Chief and religious leader Chief Menominee. Marshall County has a school called Menominee which is named after Chief Menominee.
Marshall County also has several festivals throughout the year. Around the Fourth of July, Bremen has a Firemen’s Festival. The Yellow River Festival is held in Marshall County along with the Culver Lake Fest. The biggest festival is held over Labor Day weekend and it’s called the Blueberry Festival. At the Blueberry Festival I love getting their amazing food, riding the rides, and shopping at the little shop.
I enjoy living in Marshall County. My whole family is dedicated to Marshall County. My Grandpa is head of the Plymouth Street Department. My Grandma works for the Marshall County Clerk’s Office. My Mom works for the Marshall County Auditor’s Office, and my aunt works for the Marshall County Assessor’s Office.
My full name is Lillian Hope Bullock. My Grandparents live on Hope Boulevard. Hope Boulevard is part of the Ducharme Addition which was founded by my Ancestors.”
Former Director Linda Rippy was honored with an induction to the Honor Council which is an elite recognition for those who have made “significant contributions of time, energy, vision, and resources to the Marshall County Historical Society, Inc.” The last member of the Honor Council was Dr. Ronald Liechty honored in 2014.
Director Sandy Garrison welcomed former members to renew and new members to join. Email mchistory@mchistoricalsociety.org for more information about a yearly membership for $25.