MARSHALL COUNTY — Several taxpayers saw an increase on their property value tax assessment Form 11 Notice when they opened their mail over the weekend. Marshall County Director of Assessments Peter Paul said, “The bottom line on county assessments is that the value of real estate has increased.” Indiana is a market-based assessment state. Each County Assessor is responsible for determining the market value-in-use of property in their county as of January 1st each year. Compliance to assessment laws established by State Legislators is approved by the State Department of Local and Government Finance (DLGF) and must be adhered to in every assessment and reassessment of real property.
Dunning and Paul welcome taxpayers who have questions or concerns to come to the office for explanations. Your assessed value should represent what you would sell your property for on the open market. Staff are happy to walk through the available information to help provide explanations and clear up discrepancies. Some property owners are content with an explanation, leaving with a better understanding of the process. Others may have an issue that requires an appeal to correct. A full review of the property including a full site inspection to confirm the attributes of the property may be conducted as part of the appeal process. Any evidence a taxpayer may have of a different market value can be submitted as part of the appeal process to demonstrate a different valuation should be calculated. “We strive to treat all parcels equally. We must go through all the same steps.” said Dunning. Each year the State of Indiana requires counties to accept appeals for any reason. Taxpayer’s Notice to Initiate Appeal Form 130 can be picked up at the Marshall County Assessor’s Office located at 112 W. Jefferson St., County Building, Room 307. Those forms are also available on the state website at in.gov and the county website at co.marshall.in.us. The deadline for that open appeal period is June 15th.
Full feature coverage printed in the Pilot News Thursday, April 28.