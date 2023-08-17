On August 14, 2023 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Officers with the Plymouth Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Jefferson Street and Oak Road for a driver that appeared passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle. During the investigation, the driver was identified as Amy Jo Ashley, 40 of Culver. Officers on scene were forced to make forced entry into the window before Ashley became alert. Plymouth Fire Department assisted on scene and transported the driver to the hospital to be evaluated by medical staff. During the officer's investigation, it was found that Ashley was intoxicated and nearly two times the legal limit. Ashley was taken into custody and lodged at the Marshall County Jail on criminal charges of Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering, Operating While Intoxicated .08%, and Possession of Legend Drug. Ashley was also issued a $1500 bond and a court date.  

Tags

Recommended for you