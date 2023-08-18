In the Friday, Aug. 19 edition of the Pilot News, the article “Cruise in at Beary’s this Saturday” stated that the Cruise in was going to be Saturday, Aug. 20 when in fact it is going to be held on Sunday, Aug. 20. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
Article Correction in today's newspaper
