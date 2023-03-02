PLYMOUTH—On Monday, Feb. 27, Art Jacobs, a principal at Gibson Insurance Agency, received the “Service Above Self Award” at the Rotary Club meeting. He was nominated by Rotarian Rick Huff for his service on the Plymouth volunteer fire department, with the Boys & Girls Club, the Blueberry Stomp, and more. During the meeting, several people spoke in favor of his nomination, including Huff, Fire Captain Steve Holm, Brad Serf, Rotarian Ralph Booker, and Rotarian Melissa Christiansen.  

