PLYMOUTH—On Monday, Feb. 27, Art Jacobs, a principal at Gibson Insurance Agency, received the “Service Above Self Award” at the Rotary Club meeting. He was nominated by Rotarian Rick Huff for his service on the Plymouth volunteer fire department, with the Boys & Girls Club, the Blueberry Stomp, and more. During the meeting, several people spoke in favor of his nomination, including Huff, Fire Captain Steve Holm, Brad Serf, Rotarian Ralph Booker, and Rotarian Melissa Christiansen.
featured popular breaking editor's pick
Art Jacobs receives 'Service Above Self Award' at Plymouth Rotary
- Angela Cornell
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Monday Night Men’s League at Swan Lake Resort
- Congressman Yakym announces launch of congressional RV Cacus for 118th Congress
- Art Jacobs receives 'Service Above Self Award' at Plymouth Rotary
- Dragons hold off Trojans, move into semis
- Pilgrims ousted by Mishawaka
- Plymouth man arrested for Domestic Battery and Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Battery on Law Enforcement
- Mishawaka man arrested at traffic stop for violations
- Walmart employee arrested for theft
Most Popular
Articles
- Two taken in to custody at Economy Inn
- Warrant Arrest issued on Plymouth man
- Argos man arrested for OWI Charges
- Warrant Arrest made on Culver woman
- Plymouth man arrested for Domestic Battery and Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Battery on Law Enforcement
- Walmart employee arrested for theft
- Bremen Woman booked for Operator Never Licensed
- Plymouth Police issue Warrant Service to Monterey Man
- Mishawaka man arrested at traffic stop for violations
- Minix arrested for Trespass
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.