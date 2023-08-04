On August 2, 2023 at 3:12 p.m., units were advised of an individual with a warrant driving a vehicle southbound on Michigan from Veteran's Parkway. Plymouth Police Officer Krynock located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the McDonald's parking lot. The driver, Andrea Arroyo, was found to have an active warrant through Fulton County. She was lodged at the Marshall County Jail to await transport.

Tags

Recommended for you