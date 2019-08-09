PLYMOUTH – Seven people were arrested in Plymouth in a pair of warrant sweeps striking a pair of city homes Tuesday morning.
Plymouth police Chief Dave Bacon said officers with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team, the Indiana State Police’s Emergency Response Team, Plymouth police and Marshall County sheriff’s deputies first executed a search warrant and raided a home in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street shortly after 7:30 a.m.
Officers arrested Joseph Ricketts, 37, Kellie Longie, 35, Kenneth Lain, 39, Tiffany Coburn, age unavailable, and Steven P. Roberts, 40.
Ricketts and Longie were being held in the Marshall County Jail without bond late Wednesday.
Lain and Roberts were being held on $1,500 cash bond.
Coburn was not taken into custody, jail officials said.
Those taken into custody were arrested on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, possession of narcotics and maintaining a common nuisance.
However, it wasn’t clear which allegation applied to each suspect, according to Bacon’s news release.
The police chief said “a significant amount of meth and marijuana was located (in the home), along with drug paraphernalia,” according to the release.
About 20 minutes after the Walnut Street raid, officers with the same agencies executed a search warrant and raided a home in the 200 block of West Adams Street.
Officers arrested Zachary Anderson, 35, and Rachel Jones, 37, on suspicion of possession of heroin, possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
Both were being held on $1,500 cash bond the Marshall County Jail late Wednesday.
It wasn’t immediately clear if any of those arrested has been formally charged. It also wasn’t immediately known when any will make an initial court appearance.