PLYMOUTH – The Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team arrested nine people at a Lilac Road home in Plymouth on Wednesday in a large drug sweep.
Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder, department spokesman, said a search warrant was issued after an investigation conducted by UNIT.
The warrant resulting in the arrest of nine people and the removal of two children from the home in the 4400 block of Lilac, according to a news release.
Officers recovered various narcotics and narcotic equipment as well as two firearms, Snyder said in the release.
Arrested were:
-- Sean M. Snyder, 26, of Plymouth, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a syringe, which is a Level 6 felony, possession of a narcotic drug with an enhancement as a Level 5 Felony and maintaining a common nuisance, which is a Level 6 Felony. He was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $10,000 cash bond on Friday.
-- Julie A. Snyder, 45, of Plymouth, on suspicion of maintaining a common nuisance as a Level 6 felony and possession of methamphetamine with an enhancement as a Level 5 felony. She was being held on $10,000 cash bond.
-- Melvin S. Snyder, 23, of Plymouth, on suspicion of maintaining a common nuisance as a Level 6 felony, unlawful possession of a syringe as a Level 6 felony and possession of marijuana as a class B misdemeanor. He was being held on $5,000 cash bond.
-- Melvin J. Snyder, 48, of Plymouth, on suspicion of maintaining a common nuisance as a Level 6 felony and possession of methamphetamine with an enhancement as a Level 5 felony. He was being held on $10,000 cash bond.
-- Jesse J. Knepp, 26, of Bremen, on suspicion of maintaining a common nuisance as a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine as a Level 6 felony and possession of marijuana as a Class A misdemeanor. He was being held on $5,000 cash bond.
-- Charles J. Miltenberger III, 28, of South Bend, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine as a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana Class A misdemeanor and possession of a narcotic drug with an enhancement Level 5 Felony. He was being held on $10,000 cash bond.
-- Britany A. Griffin-Myer Stiles, 22, of Niles, Mich., on suspicion of neglect of a dependent as a level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, as a Level B misdemeanor, and visiting a common nuisance as a Level B misdemeanor. She was being held on $5,000 cash bond,
-- Morgan T. Smith, 21, of Bremen, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a syringe as a Level 6 felony, possession of a narcotic drug with an enhancement as a Level 5 felony and maintaining a common nuisance as a Level 6 felony. She was being held on $10,000 cash bond.
-- Anthony J. Cromey, 25, of Plymouth, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a syringe as a Level 6 felony, possession of a narcotic drug with an enhancement as a Level 5 felony and maintaining a common nuisance as a Level 6 felony. He was being held on $10,000 cash bond.
