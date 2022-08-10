Argos Public Library (APL) was proud to open a Little Free Library (LFL) on Monday, Aug. 1. This is a “take a book, leave a book” exchange that is housed in small, publicly-accessible outdoor structures and stewarded by book lovers who want to see literacy grow. This is the third LFL in the town of Argos, and the seventh in the county. There are over 150,000 in communities in 115 countries as of two months ago. 

