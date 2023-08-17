The Argos Marching Dragons are preparing for their 2023 marching season. This season is the second season that the marching band has produced a field show. This was the first year that the marching band has had a summer band camp. Argos Band Director, Austin Mills, says that the camp went very well. The marching band accomplished a lot, including learning the openers drill sets, memorizing music and learning the fundamentals of marching and dance.

