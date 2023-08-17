The Argos Marching Dragons are preparing for their 2023 marching season. This season is the second season that the marching band has produced a field show. This was the first year that the marching band has had a summer band camp. Argos Band Director, Austin Mills, says that the camp went very well. The marching band accomplished a lot, including learning the openers drill sets, memorizing music and learning the fundamentals of marching and dance.
special report top story hot
Argos Marching Dragons 2023 show is ‘Dragon Hunt’
- Gavin Greer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Rockies ready for week one
- Argos Marching Dragons 2023 show is ‘Dragon Hunt’
- Ashley arrested on multiple charges
- Bremen Emerald Alliance show is ‘Earth, Wind and Fire’
- LaPaz Town Council appoints new sewer operator during latest meeting
- Fernbaugh's Diamonds and Fine Jewelry celebrating 90th anniversary
- Morales arrested on multiple charges following domestic disturbance
- Uzbategui-Nava arrested after traffic stop
Most Popular
Articles
- Shepard arrested for driving impaired nearly four times the legal limit
- Vazquez arrested for Operating a Vehicle without ever being issued a License
- Alvarez Salinas arrested after school crossing violation with children present
- Two arrested on Warrants
- Morgan arrested after domestic argument investigation
- Ashley arrested on multiple charges
- Russell arrested for battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and theft
- Krause arrested on multiple charges
- Moore arrested on Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Spaid arrested for Domestic Battery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.