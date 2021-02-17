Argos Elementary welcomes all families looking for a kindergarten with small class size, encouraging teachers, and high-quality curriculum. In preparation for the 2021-2022 school year, Argos Elementary is hosting round-ups for Kindergarten and Pre-K the second week of March.
Due to the ongoing precautions being taken for COVID-19, both Round-Ups will be organized by family appointment times. To maintain proper social distancing, we ask that only the parent(s) and incoming student attend. Please do not bring siblings or extended family members. Masks will be required for everyone entering the building. Call 574-892-5139 to set up your family appointment time.
Kindergarten Round-Up will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. All incoming Kindergarten students will go through a short screening process at Round-Up. For a child to be eligible for Kindergarten this upcoming year, he/she must be five years of age on or before August 1, 2021.
Pre-K Round-Up will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. During Round-Up, children will go through a screening to determine their placement. For a child to be eligible for Pre-K this upcoming year, he/she must be four years of age on or before August 1, 2021.
Parents should bring their incoming student, along with the child’s birth certificate and immunization record to Round-Up. Copies will be made of the original documents. No money will be collected at Round-Up.
It is encouraged to call to schedule your family appointment time for Round-Up soon.