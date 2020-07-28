 Kindergarten

• 5 boxes of crayons (8 colors)

• 2 sturdy two-pocket folders

• 6 primary pencils with erasers (fat pencils)

• 1 pair of gym shoes for P.E.

• 1 paint shirt

• 4 dry erase markers

• 2 boxes of Kleenex

• 1 pair of rounded or blunt scissors

• 2 glue sticks (more as needed)

• 4 rectangular erasers

• 2 pads 1st Grade Primary Paper

• 1 pair of headphones (no earbuds)

• 1 small box for desk supplies

1st Grade

• 4 boxes of crayons (16 colors)

• 6 rectangular erasers

• 1 large box of Kleenex

• 1 small box for desk supplies

• 1 paint shirt

• 6 large size glue sticks (no bottles)

• 2 sturdy two-pocket folders

• 1 pair of rounded or blunt scissors

• 1 pair of headphones (no earbuds)

• 4 dry erase markers

• 12 #2 pencils (more as needed)

• 1 pair of gym shoes for P.E.

• 2 pads 1st Grade Primary Paper

2nd Grade

• 2 glue sticks (more as needed)

• 1 highlighter

• 2 two-pocket folders

• 1 small box for desk supplies

• 1 pair of gym shoes for P.E.

• 1 pair of headphones

• 2 spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

• 2 dry erase markers

• 1 box of crayons (16-48 colors)

• 1 pair of scissors

• 2 large boxes of Kleenex

• 6 #2 pencils (more as needed)

• 1 dry eraser

• 2 erasers (more as needed)

• 1 watercolor paint set

• 1 paint shirt

3rd Grade

• 12 #2 pencils (more as needed)

• 1 pair of scissors

• 1 box of colored pencils

• 3 spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

• 1 pair of gym shoes for P.E.

• 1 composition notebook

• 1 bottle of glue or 4 glue sticks

• 2 erasers (more as needed)

• 1 wireless mouse

• 1 pair of headphones

• 1 paint shirt

• 1 box of crayons (16-48 colors)

• 2 large boxes of Kleenex

• 2 two-pocket folders

• 1 small box/pouch for desk supplies

• 2 highlighters

4th Grade

• 3 spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

• 1 pair of scissors

• 4 black of dry erase markers

• 1 box of colored pencils

• 1 wireless mouse

• 1 small box/pouch for desk supplies

• 8 #2 pencils (more as needed)

• 1 bottle of glue or 4 glue sticks

• 1 whiteboard eraser or old sock

• 1 pair of gym shoes for P.E.

• 3 100 page composition notebooks

• 1 eraser

• 2 boxes of Kleenex

• 2 two-pocket folders

• 1 pair of headphones

• 1 paint shirt

5th Grade

• 3 spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

• 3 composition notebooks

• 4 dry erase markers

• 1 box of Kleenex

• 1 paint shirt

• 3 two-pocket folders (1 plastic)

• 12 #2 pencils (more as needed)

• 1 box of crayons

• 1 dry eraser or old sock

• 1 small box/pouch for desk supplies

• 1 pair of gym shoes for P.E.

• 2 highlighters

• 1 pair of scissors

• 1 box of colored pencils

• 1 bottle of glue

• 3 glue sticks (more as needed)

• 1 pair of headphones

Note: Please no Trapper Keepers or other large folders. They do not fit in desks. Supplies may need to be replenished throughout the school year. 

Jr/Sr High will be given a supply list by their teachers on the first day of school.

For more information about Argos Community Schools, visit www.argos.k12.in.us.

