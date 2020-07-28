Kindergarten
• 5 boxes of crayons (8 colors)
• 2 sturdy two-pocket folders
• 6 primary pencils with erasers (fat pencils)
• 1 pair of gym shoes for P.E.
• 1 paint shirt
• 4 dry erase markers
• 2 boxes of Kleenex
• 1 pair of rounded or blunt scissors
• 2 glue sticks (more as needed)
• 4 rectangular erasers
• 2 pads 1st Grade Primary Paper
• 1 pair of headphones (no earbuds)
• 1 small box for desk supplies
1st Grade
• 4 boxes of crayons (16 colors)
• 6 rectangular erasers
• 1 large box of Kleenex
• 1 small box for desk supplies
• 1 paint shirt
• 6 large size glue sticks (no bottles)
• 2 sturdy two-pocket folders
• 1 pair of rounded or blunt scissors
• 1 pair of headphones (no earbuds)
• 4 dry erase markers
• 12 #2 pencils (more as needed)
• 1 pair of gym shoes for P.E.
• 2 pads 1st Grade Primary Paper
2nd Grade
• 2 glue sticks (more as needed)
• 1 highlighter
• 2 two-pocket folders
• 1 small box for desk supplies
• 1 pair of gym shoes for P.E.
• 1 pair of headphones
• 2 spiral notebooks (wide ruled)
• 2 dry erase markers
• 1 box of crayons (16-48 colors)
• 1 pair of scissors
• 2 large boxes of Kleenex
• 6 #2 pencils (more as needed)
• 1 dry eraser
• 2 erasers (more as needed)
• 1 watercolor paint set
• 1 paint shirt
3rd Grade
• 12 #2 pencils (more as needed)
• 1 pair of scissors
• 1 box of colored pencils
• 3 spiral notebooks (wide ruled)
• 1 pair of gym shoes for P.E.
• 1 composition notebook
• 1 bottle of glue or 4 glue sticks
• 2 erasers (more as needed)
• 1 wireless mouse
• 1 pair of headphones
• 1 paint shirt
• 1 box of crayons (16-48 colors)
• 2 large boxes of Kleenex
• 2 two-pocket folders
• 1 small box/pouch for desk supplies
• 2 highlighters
4th Grade
• 3 spiral notebooks (wide ruled)
• 1 pair of scissors
• 4 black of dry erase markers
• 1 box of colored pencils
• 1 wireless mouse
• 1 small box/pouch for desk supplies
• 8 #2 pencils (more as needed)
• 1 bottle of glue or 4 glue sticks
• 1 whiteboard eraser or old sock
• 1 pair of gym shoes for P.E.
• 3 100 page composition notebooks
• 1 eraser
• 2 boxes of Kleenex
• 2 two-pocket folders
• 1 pair of headphones
• 1 paint shirt
5th Grade
• 3 spiral notebooks (wide ruled)
• 3 composition notebooks
• 4 dry erase markers
• 1 box of Kleenex
• 1 paint shirt
• 3 two-pocket folders (1 plastic)
• 12 #2 pencils (more as needed)
• 1 box of crayons
• 1 dry eraser or old sock
• 1 small box/pouch for desk supplies
• 1 pair of gym shoes for P.E.
• 2 highlighters
• 1 pair of scissors
• 1 box of colored pencils
• 1 bottle of glue
• 3 glue sticks (more as needed)
• 1 pair of headphones
Note: Please no Trapper Keepers or other large folders. They do not fit in desks. Supplies may need to be replenished throughout the school year.
Jr/Sr High will be given a supply list by their teachers on the first day of school.
For more information about Argos Community Schools, visit www.argos.k12.in.us.