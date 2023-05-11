ARGOS, IN – A new therapy dog joins the Argos Fire Department and is already serving the community.
hot
Argos Community Welcomes Four-Legged Firefighter
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Havens and Hiler arrested for multiple Neglect of a Dependent Charges
- Joint investigation leads to five arrested
- Argos Community Welcomes Four-Legged Firefighter
- Buck Jr. booked for Possessions of Meth, Paraphernalia, and Public Intoxication
- The new state budget provides tax relief
- Goshen slips past Pilgrims in NLC contest
- Rep. George Santos charged in web of fraud, including stealing from campaign to buy designer clothes
- John Glenn High School student wins 2023 Congressional Art Competition
Most Popular
Articles
- Vervynckt arrested for OWI with a Prior, Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more
- Bradbury arrested for Operating While Intoxicated
- Nicholas “Nick” Laffoon promoted to Detective 1st Sergeant at Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- Carpenter arrested without incident for Battery
- Sterling arrested for Battery, Domestic Battery, Intimidation, Interference with Reporting of a Crime, Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication
- Echols-Adell arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Operator Never Licensed
- Dalton arrested on Warrant
- Manns arrested on Warrant
- Guffey and Wilches arrested for Public Intoxication and Illegal Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage
- Rohr booked for Warrant Service, Resisting Law Enforcement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.