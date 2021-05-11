Registration for 2021-2022 school year is open
ARGOS – While students may take the summer off, administrators and teachers will spend their days preparing for the next school year. That is the case for the staff at Argos Community Schools.
Ned Speicher, Superintendent of Argos Community Schools states “we will spend countless hours preparing for the next school year and what that may look like both in terms of another great academic year and keeping students safe and healthy.”
Parents/guardians of returning and new students can visit the school’s website at www.argos.k12.in.us to start the registration process and find out more about clubs, sports and other opportunities Argos schools provide.
For more information or to request a prospective student tour, contact Argos Community Schools at 574-892-5139.
Argos Community Schools has always followed the tradition of providing quality instruction to all students so that they can achieve success in learning. As a one campus k-12 school corporation, the goal is to maintain excellence to ensure the success of every child. Learn more about this high achieving school at www.argos.k12.in.us.