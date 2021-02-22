Argos Community Schools is excited to announce their childcare academy is officially open to the public. The facility is located on the Argos Community Schools campus with an address of 410 N. First Street in Argos.
Argos Community Schools first announced the new childcare late last year. Since that time, they have been operating with a small group of children belonging to their school staff.
“We chose to have a soft opening for the first few months to ensure we dotted every I and crossed every T” states Ned Speicher, Superintendent of Argos Community Schools. “We are thrilled the families that have put their children in the facility are happy and doing well. We are ready to open to the public.”
Argos Community Schools is partnering with Small Wonders to manage the day-to-day operations of the licensed facility. The Argos Childcare Academy is available to children ages infant to pre-k. It will be open Monday through Friday from 6:15 AM – 5:30 PM. Early childhood assessments are included in the care each child receives.
“We are excited to bring our over 20 years of childcare experience to Argos.” states Debra Friar, owner of Small Wonders. “We are looking forward to offering our high-quality of care and benefits to the families of Argos and the surrounding communities.”
Due to COVID-19, a formal open house is postponed at this time. Interested families can make appointments for personal tours of the facility. There are open spots for both full-time and part-time children. Please contact Argos Childcare Academy for pricing information.
Contact information: www.argos.k12.in.us/childcare-academy, 574-598-2856, or dfriar@smallwonders1.com.
Argos Community Schools has always followed the tradition of providing quality instruction to all students so that they can achieve success in learning. As a one campus k-12 school corporation, the goal is to maintain excellence to ensure the success of every child. Learn more about this high achieving school at www.argos.k12.in.us.