INDIANAPOLIS – Two Powerball tickets – one sold in LaPorte – purchased in February 2019 are set to expire.
Do you have either of these winning tickets?
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in LaPorte at Family Express located at 515 J St., for the Feb. 2, 2019, drawing expires at 5 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2019.
The Feb. 2, 2019 winning numbers are: 10-17-18-43-65 and the Powerball number is 13.
A second $50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indianapolis at Pike Food Center located at 9605 Pendleton Pike, for the Feb. 9, 2019, drawing expires at 5 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2019.
The Feb. 9, 2019 winning numbers are: 1-2-3-7-39 and the Powerball number is 25.
All Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.