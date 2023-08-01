On the morning of July 30th, 2023 at approximately 12:55 a.m., a Plymouth Police Officer conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle proceeded to travel to the Mayflower Tavern where the traffic stop was conducted. The driver was identified as Chadwick Anthony, 54 of Plymouth. During the officer’s investigation, Chadwick was found to have multiple felony warrants out of Michigan, and taken into custody. Chadwick was further investigated for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and found to be nearly three times the legal limit. Illegal narcotics were also found to be in Chadwick's possession.  He was lodged at the Marshall County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering, Operating While Intoxicated - over .15%, Possession of a Legend Drug, and for his outstanding warrants in Michigan.   

