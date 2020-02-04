CULVER — The Culver Town Council approved the Winter Fest Special Event request for 2020. The event will be held on Friday, February 7 through Sunday, February 9.
A beer garden special request was approved for behind the Train Depot during the ice fights and carving event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
The council approved the sponsorship of an ice sculpture through the Culver Town Park budget.
Owner of Seller Services Landscape Company and Winter Fest Event Organizer Tony Sellers updated the council that there was no request for street blockages for this year’s run; rather it will be implemented in a fun run format. He noted there will not be prizes this year, but for those who want to jog with other enthusiasts; the event will be facilitated more casually than in years past.
To read the full article, make sure to pick up the Feb. 6 edition of The Culver Citizen!