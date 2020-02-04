Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. High 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.