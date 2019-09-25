PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Park and Recreation Department is hosting the annual Fall Barn Sale Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vendor spaces cost $10 each. Applications can be picked up at the Park Office located on the north border of Centennial Park at 1660 N. Michigan St., Plymouth.
Completed applications, the signed waiver, and payment can be dropped off once complete to reserve your space.
The horse barn located within Centennial Park was erected by the Marshall County Horse Association in 1948. The barn can also be rented for parties and events.
Information about reserving a space for the barn sale or further questions can be directed to Plymouth Park and Recreation Director Allie Shook at 574-936-2876. Shook can also be reached by emailing parkrec@plymouth.in.com.