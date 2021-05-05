On Tuesday, Plymouth Community School Corporation Superintendent Andy Hartley presented his letter of resignation to the School Board.
The following is a press release announcing Hartley joining Four County as Chief Operations Officer:
Four County is pleased to announce the hire of Andrew Hartley as Chief Operations Officer for Four County. Hartley brings with him over 16 years of leadership experience. Most recently as the Superintendent of Plymouth Community School Corporation, the largest school corporation in Marshall County, Indiana.
“Andy’s broad leadership experience and dedication to technology, data-driven decision- making, and fiscal stewardship will be a great asset to Four County. While Four County has a variety of programming, we have a specialty in school-based mental health serving 29 school corporations and 105 school buildings. We are looking forward to the expertise Andy will lend to those programs also.” said Carrie Cadwell, CEO Four County.
Hartley had this to say about joining Four County, “I am honored to be joining the Four County team. Four County is an organization with a clear focus on having a positive impact in the lives of the people and the communities it serves, which is closely aligned with what my professional purpose has been throughout my career. I am excited to get started and begin learning and contributing to the great work they are doing.
Four County is a non-profit Community Mental Health Center serving the communities of North Central Indiana for over 45 years. Four County started as the designated community mental health center for Cass, Miami, Fulton, and Pulaski Counties. To better meet the need of North Central Indiana, we have expanded our services to Howard County, Tipton County, White County, Carroll County, Marshall County, Clinton County, and Wabash County. We are rural behavioral health specialists and strive every day to expand access and quality care in all counties we serve.