BREMEN — Mike and Sheila Andrews of 231 E. South St. were presented with the Take Pride in Bremen Award at the town council meeting on Aug. 12 for improvements to their home.
“The Pride in Bremen Award is for citizens who take action and make our community look better and make it a better place,” said Council President Michael Leman.
“Whereas, the Bremen Town Council wishes to recognize the investment and dedication of Michael and Sheila Andrews,” reads Resolution 2019-16.
“Therefore, the town council and the town of Bremen resolves to award the Take Pride in Bremen award to Michael and Sheila Andrews in recognition of beautification made to their property.”
The council voted unanimously
The Pride in Bremen Award is a program that publicly recognizes improvements made to private property and business districts.
To nominate someone for this Award, contact Trend Weldy at the town hall.
