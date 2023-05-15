On Wednesday May 10, 2023 at approximately 5:02 a.m. the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to a van or “longer vehicle” with no taillights all over the roadway in the area of U.S. 6 and King Rd. This vehicle was reportedly traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 and further information was provided that it had slowed to 35 MPH. Marshall County Sheriff's Department Deputies eventually located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on it. The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over resulting in the deployment of stop sticks on the vehicle. The stop sticks were effective with the vehicle stopping near Bremen on U.S. 6 with Bremen Police Officers and Nappanee Police Officers assisting Marshall County Deputies with the occupant of the vehicle. The driver refused to exit the vehicle and sprayed officers with an unknown liquid. The driver was eventually taken into custody, identified as Craig E. Andrews of New York, and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He was later lodged in the Marshall County Jail for Resisting Law Enforcement w/ a Vehicle; Resisting Law Enforcement; Battery on Law Enforcement; Possession of Marijuana.
Andrews arrested for Criminal Charges: Resisting Law Enforcement w/ a Vehicle; Resisting Law Enforcement; Battery on Law Enforcement; Possession of Marijuana
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
