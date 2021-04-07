Donaldson, IN - Ancilla College is pleased to announce the receipt of a $100,000 grant from the Lilly Endowment. The Labs for Industry Futures and Transformation (LIFT) network initiative, which began in April 2019, is designed to strengthen the economy of the tri-county area of St. Joseph County and neighboring Elkhart and Marshall Counties.
The grant will be used to expand the AncillaWorks Program of Ancilla College of Marian University addressing the needs of employers seeking to up-skill incumbent workers and the needs of adult workers who would benefit from skills in the areas of Logistics, Supply Chain, Excel and Leadership utilizing the $100,000 grant. The new program will include evening, online and virtual components to support those who are underemployed or seeking advancement opportunities to scale up in-demand skills.
The Lift initiatives are designed to encourage collaboration among community foundations, educational institutions and other local and regional partners to improve quality of place and, ultimately, prosperity within regions across Indiana. Along with education and training of local community members, the hope is to make local communities more attractive places to live and invest.
“The Lilly Foundation’s continued support of our mission to bring education to underserved students continues to be a driving force of positive change in our community.” Said Ancilla College President Michele Dvorak, PHJC, Ed.D., “Together we are empowering students from all backgrounds to reach high academic goals with the support they need, to become future leaders of our community.”
Ancilla College is a ministry sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ and is a part of The Center at Donaldson. Ancilla College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.