Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.