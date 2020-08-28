INDIANAPOLIS — Ancilla College and Marian University jointly announce a collaboration of mission and operations, officials from the two institutions announced today.
Marian University President Daniel J. Elsener joined Ancilla College President Michele Dvorak, PHJC, Ed.D. in announcing that the boards of trustees at both institutions have approved a memorandum of agreement formalizing the mission collaboration. Under the terms of the agreement, beginning July 1, 2021 the new entity is Ancilla College of Marian University.
“This is a collaboration between two Catholic institutions with a shared mission.” Elsener said. “The opportunity for Marian and Ancilla’s respective boards of trustees, communities, and founding orders, the Sisters of St. Francis of Oldenburg and the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ (PHJC), to partner in strengthening the mission of Catholic higher education is the result of two powerful visions meeting in a most fortuitous time and manner.”
After a two-year search and negotiations, Ancilla’s trustees made the strategic decision that their future as a two-year college would be much more expansive in partnership with another institution, than it would be alone. The Ancilla College community found in Marian University an exceptionally mission-aligned and dynamic university partner for the long-term growth and prosperity of Ancilla College.
Marian University’s Board of Trustees and senior leadership saw the ability of Catholic higher education to serve those from diverse backgrounds, in more places, more effectively, and in a cost-efficient manner. To fulfill this potential, Marian would need to grow through partnerships with other Catholic colleges and universities in Indiana and beyond.
“This strategic approach includes a long-range goal: to secure more opportunities for Ancilla alumni, current students and those in our local surrounding counties who seek further education in the region,” Dr. Dvorak said. “Education rooted in values will be a beacon of light and hope for the future. We believe Marian University commits to not only the mission, but also to fulfilling the mutual goal of advanced academic opportunities.”
