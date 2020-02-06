NAPPANEE — The widely anticipated auction of Amish Acres drew a standing room only crowd and resulted in the sale of the attraction for a total of $4.425 million, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketing the property and conducting the auction.
After an extended bidding competition, the property went to six different buyers, with much of the attention focused on the Round Barn Theatre, restaurant and related properties.
Those properties went to John Kruse, former 3rd District Congressman Marlin Stutzman, and Jason Bontrager, who said they intend to continue operating those facilities as an attraction.
“Legacy Theatre Company, owned by my wife, Christy, and her sister, Wendy Rivera, and Wendy’s husband Gabe, will operate the Round Barn Theatre. We hope to reopen in the spring with new theater productions and family fun for all,” said Stutzman.
