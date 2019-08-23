PLYMOUTH — On Sept. 11 Marshall County will be rolling out the red carpet for the AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall, sponsored by the Plymouth American Legion, Post 27.
This traveling tribute to our Veterans, that paid the ultimate price for our freedom, will be on display in Downtown Plymouth at River Park Square starting on Thursday, Sept., 12 at noon.
This 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. spans 360 feet and is 8 feet high at its apex.
Listed on the AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall are the 58,282 names of the soldiers lost in Vietnam.
In addition, there will be statistics and a timeline displayed to be viewed by visitors.
An Opening Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. Mayor Mark Senter will
welcome everyone to the event.
Cadets from the Culver Academies will be represented by presenting the colors, providing music and sounding Taps. Rev. Dr. Samuel Boys provide the invocation and benediction for the evening.
The keynote speaker will be announced as soon as there is confirmation.
Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. there will be a ceremony to honor our local Vietnam Veterans.
The keynote speaker will be Brigadier General David Vesper, Deputy Commander of the Indiana National Guard.
The invocation and benediction will be given by Rev. Toni Carmer from the First United Methodist Church in Plymouth.
Music will be provided by the Maxinkuckee Singers under the direction of Thomas Boys.
Our local First Responders will be honored in a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
After a welcome from Senter, the local Boy Scout Troops will present the colors.
David Houghton, Vietnam Veteran and former Plymouth EMS Paramedic, will deliver the invocation and benediction.
The Marshall County Church Orchestra and the Drum and Bagpipes group will play the music for the evening.
The keynote speaker will be Vietnam Veteran, Ren VanGilder.
An Honor Guard comprised of members of the Plymouth American Legion, Plymouth VFW and the DAV will play taps and do a rifle salute.
The AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall will be available for viewing at the conclusion of the Opening
Ceremonies on Sept. 12 and then 24 hours a day until its closing on Sunday, Sept. 15 at
3 p.m.
Volunteers will available to help locate the names of lost Veterans starting at noon on Thursday, Sept.12 until 9 p.m.; Friday, Sept 13 from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall will be located on the parking lot area of River Park Square so it will be accessible to everyone.
If you need assistance, there will be volunteers available to help you during your visit.
Golf carts will be available to assist visitors, if necessary.
Please come out to Honor, Respect, and Remember our lost heroes at this moving tribute to their ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
If you have any questions, please contact Laura at the Plymouth Mayor’s Office at 574-936-6717.
The Plymouth Farmers’ Market will continue on Saturday, Sept. 14, but it will be in the eastern portion of River Park Square.
American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall Committee:
– Mike Boys, Chairman
– John Pasley, Commander Plymouth American Legion Post 27
– Mark Senter, Mayor and First Responders Night Coordinator
– Laura Mann, Mayor’s Office
– Lt. Col. Ralph Booker, Vietnam Veterans Honor Night Coordinator
– Kenn Ziessler, Finance Officer and Landscaping Coordinator
– Jayne Roahrig, Secretary, American Legion Auxiliary
– Mike Delp, Marshall County Commissioner
– Pam Schweizer-Betz, Veterans Service Officer
– Mike Hite, Plymouth Parks Superintendent
– Maj. Kevin Green, Culver Military Academy
– Andrew Hartley, Plymouth School Superintendent
– Jennifer Felke, Plymouth Schools
– Robert Listenberger, Golf Carts
– Judge Dean Colvin, Master of Ceremonies
– Rod Miller, Plymouth Fire Chief and EMT Coordinator
– David Bacon, Plymouth Police Chief Security Coordinator
– Doug Hill, Plymouth American Legion Post 27: Patriotic Escort Coordinator
– Cheryl Ball-DAR
– Ellen Hummel-DAR
– Helen Johnson - DAR
– SSgt. Jerry Dendy, National Guard
– SSgt. James Boyd, National Guard
– Josh Walker, Historic Photo Documentation
– Steve Rozek, Culver Military Band
– Don Harness, Marshall County Church Orchestra
– Thomas Boys, First United Methodist Church, providing the sound system
– Tracy Houin, Volunteer Coordinator
– Source: American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall Committee
– American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam sponsors:
– Gold Star Level:
– V.F.W. Post #748
– Marshall County Commissioners
– Green Pro Lawncare
– Debra Davis
– In memory of Capt. David O. Davis
– Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
– Marshall County REMC
– Marshall County Community Foundation
Silver Star Level
– V.F.W. Post #1162
– Oliver Ford Lincoln
Blue Star Level
– Knights of Columbus Council #1975
– James and Cristeen Causey
– Linda and Steve Jacobson in honor of Cameron Mitchell
– Omni Source
Other sponsors:
– J. A. McCollough
– Daughters of the American Revolution Tippecanoe River Wythougan
– Steve Stockman
– Tim Conner
– Plymouth Elks Lodge #2548
– Bob and Pat Williams
– James Lowell Corey American Legion Aux.#68
– Sons of the American Legion #399
– American Legion Post #399
– Plymouth Optimist Club
– Sons of the American Legion #27
– American Legion Auxiliary #27
– Lenny Hess
– Teachers Credit Union
– Kari Krasyk
– Lyon Wrecker Service
– Pee Wee and Jayme Warren
– Eric Anderson
Gifts in Kind:
– Holiday Inn Express & Suites
– Culligan Water
– Dave Murphy Landscaping
– Price Nurseries
– Bowen Printing
– TCP
– Recon Media
– Lowe’s
– City of Plymouth
– Michiana Rentals
– Ringer’s Golf Carts
– Source: American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall Committee