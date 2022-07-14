PLYMOUTH—American Containers, located at 2526 Western Ave., approached the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) to request a Variance of Development Standards to have a 10-ft. front yard setback to construct a building addition on their property.
This addition will enable the company to expand their plastic corrugated division production to meet growing needs from their pharmaceutical customers, like Pfizer, Maderna, Amgen, and others. Through this expansion, they will be able to add equipment as well as a few jobs.
In May, American Containers first approached the BZA asking for a 25-ft. front yard setback for the same reason. It wasn’t until after receiving approval for the addition that it came to the attention of Michael Isban, president of American Containers, that the setback was measured from the edge of the right of way, not the edge of the road. “When we got that approved, we felt like we were in clear area, but we’re now 14-15 ft. short of what we need for our proper dimensional spacing in the production facility to make it as efficient as possible.”
The change in the variance would set the building 30 ft. from the edge of the road and would still allow enough space for trucks to maneuver as necessary.
The board was a little uncomfortable about letting him build so close to the road, but the alternative—expanding to the north of the building and putting employee parking to the south was financially unfeasible. “That’s what we addressed with Majority Construction, but the difference is about $0.5 million of soil and bringing is up to grade. We’re already up to grade to the existing building in front area,” Isban said.
After some discussion, the motion passed.