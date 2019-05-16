The Plymouth School Board appointed Allie Shook as board member during the May 15 regular meeting. Shook was one of nine candidates that had applied for the vacancy left by former Member Larry Holloway. Holloway moved out of the area and could not complete his term.
She was immediately seated on the board following the official vote.
Shook has been the Recreation Director for the Plymouth Park Department for the last two years. Prior to making a career move to accept the park position, she taught special education at Argos, Culver and Plymouth Schools.
As a 2002 graduate of Plymouth High School and Plymouth resident, Shook said serving in the board is one of the ways of providing service to the community. She said, “It is my way to give back.”
Shook will hold the board seat to the end of December, 2020.