On 5/31/2023, at approximately 12:44 a.m., Plymouth Police were dispatched to a possible shooting near St. Michael's School. The vehicle containing the victims was located near N Walnut and Jackson. The victims advised that their vehicle was shot at by a white male with a handgun. Upon investigation and a sweep of the area, a male matching the description of the suspect was stopped by officers and identified as Daniel Allen. Allen became combative and was taken into custody. Upon further investigation, a weapon matching the description was located. Allen was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked on charges of Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, and Resisting Law Enforcement.
Allen arrested on multiple charges
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
