Shortly before midnight on Sunday a Kosciusko County Jail officer found a cell phone, charger and 12 unidentified pills inside a trash can in the women’s public restroom in the jail lobby, Sgt. Chris Francis, department spokesperson, said in a news release.
Because of prior information obtained by NET 43, investigators had been conducting surveillance on inmate Christopher Susaraba, 29, of Mishawaka.
The restroom discovery was forwarded to NET 43 detectives, who then backtracked communication between Susaraba, inmate Christopher Castle, 30, of Warsaw, and 25-year-old Morgan Helper, of Warsaw.
Through coded messages, detectives ascertained that Hepler was tasked with delivering the phone, charger and Vyvance, a schedule II narcotic drug, to the jail.
Investigators intercepted Hepler on Monday at the Kosciusko County jail while she participating in a video visitation, according to Francis.
Following an interview, Helper was processed into the jail on a charge of trafficking with an inmate.
Additional charges were filed against Castle, who has been incarcerated since March 12, and Susaraba, who has been incarcerated since March 6.
NET 43 was assisted by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
All suspects are presumed innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law.
Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) 43 is a collaborative law enforcement unit, consisting of officers from the Warsaw and Winona Lake police departments, the Indiana State Police and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
NET 43 can be contacted via email at NET43@kcgov.com or by telephone at 574-372-2494.