Alicia Wells, a Certified Peer Recovery Coach, is a Treatment Advocate for Recovery Centers of America (RCA) in Indianapolis. She links people and their families to recovery resources including wrap-around support services because recovery is a process. “I am a mentor through the process. It’s what I do. It’s something I won’t stop doing until the day I die.”
Fresh Attitudes for New Success (FANS), a non-profit organization founded by Wells, provides educational services for individuals recently released from incarceration who are seeking positive change to strengthen skills to increase their chances of obtaining employment.
She speaks not only to those recently released from incarceration, but also speaks at jails so that the recovery process for long term success can be initiated as soon as possible. Wells spoke to the men and women detained at the Marshall County Correctional Facility in April.
After her own experiences through addiction that started with a prescription for pain medication due to an injury, Wells vowed to go back to “the trenches” and help others who are navigating their own recovery story. [read about Wells’s personal story “Second Chances and Fur-Ever Friends”].
RCA is located in Indianapolis. The center provides what Wells refers to as “community based medicine”. “We don’t fly you out of state to get treatment. It’s not a vacation, it’s recovery. We need to make sure you get connected back to your community.”
RCA provides support through the acute portion of the treatment while they detox and get sober. “We are issuing you your tool belt with a few tools so that when we launch you in to your out-patient and back in to your recovery community, you can take the initiative to get well and put more tools in your tool belt.”
“We believe that every individual needs a path to recovery.” RCA offers Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for detoxification. “We will induct medicated assisted therapy and we will sustain. Many facilities won’t. Because we want to meet the individual where they are at.” The protocol for MAT requires that the individual sees a therapist.
The acute treatment component of recovery must be followed up with trauma recovery and long term addiction recovery to be successful. “We have a lot of great information to offer and I do believe we bring top notch service. But I do believe at the same time that we understand our role in it. You are not cured when you walk out of our door.”
Each individual is prepared for long term recovery with a discharge plan and a team in place which includes a physician to facilitate the MAT treatment and a mental health counselor for therapy, and a variety of support systems are in place for continued support to sustain success. “It’s an individual pathway. The discharge plan creates what that team looks like for you.”
During her own recovery journey, Wells fell victim to a therapist who referred her to a treatment center that was not vetted [a term called “body brokering”]. A passion for women was born from that experience. “My main focus is with women to make sure that they have a safe place to come and get treatment.”
Wells has a theory on why there is an increase in the incarceration of women. “Not everyone will agree with my theory. Women used to be looked at as the weaker sex. The woman could not make decisions for herself. If she was in trouble, then she must have been forced in to being in trouble from a guy or from this or she’s taking a charge for her baby daddy. That’s the lingo, right? As women have been empowered with women’s rights and women’s movements; women began to be looked at the same. Conservative judges started to crack down on women. You started to see an increase of women not being slapped on the wrist the way they used to be. You are also finding women in drugs way more than they ever used to be.”
Wells said that she won’t “sugar coat” or use “fancy words” to water down the truth. “More women are numbing their trauma with substances.”
RCA offers wrap around services for the whole family. “The treatment component of this is understanding that recovery is a long term commitment.” That commitment impacts loved ones.
Wells mentors families on best practices for helping loved ones without hurting them by enabling them. “This brings me right alongside people while they are incarcerated and their families. I help mentor the process on how they can continue to support while the individual is incarcerated. Because you aren’t necessarily waiting for them to come home. A lot of stuff is going to come up while they are in there.”
Wells emphasized the critical partnerships with law enforcement and correctional agencies. “When you look at recovery, law enforcement is key. We are partners.”
Wells noted a program in St. Joseph County initiated by St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman. Dan Banicki serves as a Mental Health Liaison for the whole department. “They realized that they were incarcerating people that didn’t need to be incarcerated, they needed to go to treatment. So when these 9-1-1 calls came in, or these people called, Banicki goes out in plain clothes, get the person in to treatment, takes them to Epworth [Epworth Psychiatric Hospital] and jail is the last resort.”
For those who refuse treatment, who are hurting themselves or are hurting others, Wells said, “People need to understand that jail is a component to this.” In such cases Wells emphasized a need for recovery programs. “Jail is not necessarily a punishment. Jail can be a savior. Jail was a savior for me. But it’s what we do. Programs like JCAP is making the time that individuals serve productive.”
RCA offers trauma focused recovery care to first responders and law enforcement officers; a group of people expected to be strong who’s needs are too often overlooked and left untreated.
Wells emphasized a grown need to seek help. She stated that there was a 108% increase in overdoses in St. Joseph County through the pandemic and Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) cases and Department of Child Services cases “went through the roof.”
In 2019 the Coroner certified 37 overdoses in St. Joe County. Seventy seven were recorded in 2020, but the certification of death certificates have been delayed because the State of Indiana is running behind.
Wells wants to meet with judges, prosecutors, and employers willing to talk about the resources available to individuals who are willing to commit to recovery. “My hope is that by talking to judges and prosecutors; by continuing to tell my story, it’s going to start to click with someone.”
“We are not a resource for everyone, but we are a resource for someone. If it can save somebody’s life it’s worth putting out there. When you have a product, and that’s what they call it, like a treatment center, you want to make sure it’s top notch.”
“I am here by the grace of God. I know there is a purpose in my pain. That purpose is to make sure that there is not another woman, another mother, that leaves her child behind. I will talk to anyone and everyone until I’m blue in the face so that we are educating everyone and preventing this from happening in our communities.” Contact Wells by calling 574-413-8778 or email awells@recoverycoa.com.
Services provided by Recovery Centers of America at Indianapolis include but are not limited to: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Trauma-Informed Therapy, Immersive 12 Step Programming, Individual Therapy, Group Therapy, Family Therapy, Biopsychosocial, Medical, and Psychiatric Evaluations, Psychiatric Care, Monthly “Seeds to Recovery” Family Program, Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Options, Fitness, Diet, Nutrion, & Wellness Coaching, Yoga, Spiritual Services, Interactive Skill-Based Workshops, Confidence-Building Workshops, SMART Recovery, Peer Support, Recovering Emergency Service Community United) RESCU Program for first responders and military service members, an Active Alumni Association (non-profit arm of the RCA Association that operate virtually), “Sober Fun Activities” including Bowling, Karaoke, Talent Shows and Pizza Nights.
Call 1-800-RECOVERY or go to recoverycentersofamerica.com.