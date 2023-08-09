On August 5, 2023, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 White Mercury. The driver Robert Aldrich was found to have a driving status of Habitual Traffic Violator (HTV) - Felony. Robert was detained and transported to the Marshall County Jail without incident and booked for the following charges: Operating a vehicle while HTV Felony 6.
Aldrich arrested fro Operating a Vehicle while HTV Felony 6
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
