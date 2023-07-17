Aidan Cook of Walkerton, IN, was named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at the University of Dallas for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Cook is a Sophomore Undeclared major.
Aiden Cook named to University of Dallas Dean's List
