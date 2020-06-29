Division launches new Facebook and Instagram accounts
Attorney General Curtis Hill's Unclaimed Property Division has returned approximately $27 million to rightful owners during the first half of 2020.
“Overseeing this particular function of government makes us unique from other attorneys general around the country,” Attorney General Hill said. "We work hard to give this important work the priority it deserves.”
To reach owners of unclaimed property, the Office of the Attorney General uses mailings; social media; online and print advertisements; and local media coverage. Staff members crisscrossing the state in the Attorney General's Mobile Operations Center also help constituents search for unclaimed money.
“On a daily basis, our team proves its dedication to all Hoosiers,” Attorney General Hill said. “The COVID-19 pandemic might have disrupted some of the ways we do business, but it has not touched the spirit of public service that pervades our work for the people of Indiana.”
Unclaimed property refers to any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period of time. This includes unclaimed wages or commissions; savings and checking accounts; stock dividends; insurance proceeds; underlying shares; customer deposits or overpayments; certificates of deposit; credit balances; refunds; money orders; and safe deposit box contents. Organizations holding potential unclaimed property are expected to make every possible effort to contact owners before reporting the assets to the state in which the owner was last known to reside.
From 2017 to 2019, the Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $188 million in unclaimed property to Hoosiers.
For more information on unclaimed property — and to search by name for assets waiting to be claimed — log onto indianaunclaimed.gov. Once you have filed a claim for your property, you can track the status of your claim here. Just have your claim number available.
All Hoosiers are also invited to follow the Unclaimed Property Division’s new Facebook and Instagram accounts.