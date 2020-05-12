INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill responded to a 30-day suspension of his license to practice law. This disciplinary action came from the Indiana Supreme Court after allegations of inappropriate behavior at a party following the conclusion of the 2018 Indiana legislative session.
"At the conclusion of the 2018 Indiana legislative session, several legislators, lobbyists, and legislative staff attended an event at a local bar," states the Supreme Court's case report. "Respondent also attended this event at the invitation of a lobbyist with whom Respondent had been dining and drinking that evening. While at the event, Respondent engaged in acts against four women - a state representative and three legislative assistants - that involved various forms of nonconsensual and inappropriate touching."
AG Hill issued these comments on Monday, May 11 following the Supreme Court's decision:
“I accept with humility and respect the Indiana Supreme Court’s ruling of a 30-day suspension of my license with automatic reinstatement.
“I have directed that beginning Monday, May 18, Chief Deputy Aaron Negangard will assume responsibility for the legal operations of this office during the temporary suspension of my license until it is reinstated on Wednesday, June 17.
“I offer my deepest gratitude to my family, friends and the entire staff of the Office of the Attorney General. My staff has worked tirelessly and without interruption and will continue to do so on behalf of all Hoosiers.”
The full report can be found here.