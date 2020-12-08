Attorney General Curtis Hill announced today that he has finalized a settlement with a company whose actions in 2019 forced multiple residents out of their mobile homes with no way to legally move their homes because they were never given titles.
Under a consent agreement approved Dec. 3, Blue Lake Inc. — the former owner-operator of the I-70 Mobile Home Park in Indianapolis — is prohibited from failing to deliver titles in violation of the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and from taking assets from a senior consumer in violation of the Senior Consumer Protection Act. The agreement also contains a suspended judgment in the amount of $29,000.
“With this settlement, we have concluded a case in which we obtained a measure of justice for dozens of our fellow Hoosiers who were left in a frightening predicament through no fault of their own,” Attorney General Hill said. “Consumer protection has been a priority throughout the course of my administration, and it has been an honor to help people during their times of need.”
In the fall of 2019, the Office of the Attorney General learned of the I-70 Mobile Home Park’s imminent closure. Multiple consumers contacted the office to report they were unable to move their mobile homes from the park because they had never received titles from Blue Lake Inc. after purchasing the homes from the company.
Upon investigating, the Office of the Attorney General learned that dozens of consumers were affected by Blue Lake Inc.’s failure to provide titles to mobile homes purchased by consumers. This made the consumers legally unable to move their own homes and forced to abandon them in light of the park’s closure.
In October 2019, the Office of the Attorney General filed a civil action and sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to keep the park open in order to allow residents to obtain their titles if possible, have more time to secure new housing, and to obtain consumer restitution payments.
Those 2019 actions were successful on all counts. Residents received over $50,000 in consumer restitution payments and had until February of this year to move out before the park permanently closed.
Once the park closed, the Office of the Attorney General worked to obtain final resolution of this matter, which has occurred with the consent agreement filed Dec. 3. Under the agreement, Blue Lake Inc. admits to no violation of laws.