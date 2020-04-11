INDIANA — Attorney General Curtis Hill sent a letter this week to President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top federal officials supporting the administration’s current ban on federal funding for fetal tissue research. The letter is co-signed by the attorneys general of 18 other states.
“Fetal tissue research has serious ethical and moral ramifications,” Attorney General Hill said. “Fetal tissue is unquestionably human tissue. The foundation of ethical research on human subjects is respect for self-determination — even among those, such as fetuses, incapable of self-determination.”
Last month, a California-led coalition of 15 other attorneys general called upon President Trump to end the ban in order to facilitate studies they claimed could lead to new methods of fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“The California letter declares, ‘The present moment is not a time for politics.’ But exploiting a national emergency to forward their own political goals is exactly what California and its allied states seek to do,” Attorney General Hill said. “President Trump’s ban on federally funded fetal tissue research rejects California’s assessment that the felt needs of the moment justify crossing moral boundaries. Such principles are most critical in moments such as this, where the temptation to use others for our own ends is strongest.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has previously affirmed Indiana’s contention that states have a legitimate interest in enforcing the respectful handling of fetal remains (Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana & Kentucky).
Advocates for fresh fetal tissue research say it could produce medical breakthroughs in such areas as developing vaccines, but Attorney General Hill noted that such claims are mostly unsupported by scientific evidence.
“We urge the Trump administration to stand by its priority of promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death even in this global health crisis,” Attorney General Hill said. “In order to make advances in the ethical treatment of human remains, this nation must reject the false notion that scientists cannot achieve the laudable goal of creating vaccines and treatment for COVID-19 without using unethical means.”
Attached is Attorney General Hill’s letter to the Trump administration.