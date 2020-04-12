INDIANA — Attorney General Curtis Hill today joined a White House discussion on the mental health ramifications of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and other officials working to provide Americans with mental health resources during this public health crisis.
Attorney General Hill applauded President Trump for expanding Americans’ access to telemedicine and for prioritizing the mental health of our nation’s veterans as the pandemic continues. The coronavirus relief bill, called the CARES Act, also allows for $425 million in funds for mental health and addiction services.
The virus has impacted more than just those who have been infected; it has changed everyone’s lives, Attorney General Hill said.
“The results of the coronavirus pandemic have been crippling for thousands of Hoosiers,” Attorney General Hill said. “The loss of loved ones, job insecurity, financial instability, loneliness and other ripple effects of the virus can be taxing on one’s mental health. If you are struggling, you are not alone. There is help available.”
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will work on an initiative that provides funding for states, with special funds earmarked for the care of health care professionals on the front lines of this pandemic. Additionally, Second Lady Pence was chosen as the lead ambassador to a program to help prevent veteran suicide: The President's Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide, or PREVENTS.
“The challenges we face due to the coronavirus are ones we have never endured in our lifetimes, but we will work tirelessly to overcome them,” Attorney General Hill said.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction maintains lists of mental health care providers across the state for both adults and children. Click here to view these lists.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends doing the following to ease the stress caused by the pandemic:
- Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories.
- Take care of your body by exercising regularly, getting plenty of sleep, eating healthy and avoiding alcohol and drugs.
- Make time to unwind.
- Talk with others about your concerns and how you’re feeling.
Additional resources:
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 (press 1)
- Disaster Stress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233