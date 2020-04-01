INDIANA — As Hoosiers await federal stimulus checks designed to help mitigate financial effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they should be prepared for phone calls from scammers posing as Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents, Attorney General Curtis Hill said today.
Some Indiana residents have reported receiving such calls, in which scammers attempt to obtain the personal and financial information of would-be victims.
“The IRS will never call you demanding payments or personal financial information such as your Social Security number, credit card number or bank account number,” Attorney General Hill said. “If you receive such calls, you should take note of the phone number, hang up and report the incident to our office.”
Complaints about IRS imposter scams are a common concern reported to the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. In this case, the only new twist is that the scammers are tying their calls to the anticipated relief payments.
Scammers often make themselves seem believable by reciting personal information they already have obtained such as an individual’s name and address. Senior citizens are sometimes particularly susceptible to believing that such calls are legitimate.
Hoosiers who believe they have encountered possible scams may file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by going online and clicking “File a Complaint.” If you need more information about services provided by the office, you may call 1-800-382-5516.