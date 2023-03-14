INDIANAPOLIS—Following 39 years of service to the Indiana Association of School Business Officials, Executive Director Denny Costerison announced on March 10 that he will retire from the association effective June 30, 2023.
After 39 years, Indiana ASBO Executive Director Denny Costerison to retire
