National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that remains in effect until 10am on Tuesday morning.
THREAT: Heavy snow will begin to overspread the area late this afternoon into tonight from south to north. The heaviest snow is expected between the 5pm and 2am (EST) Tuesday timeframe. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are expected.
WINDS will increase with gusts to around 20-25 mph and will result in blowing and drifting snow.
SUB-ZERO windchills 0- 10 below zero tonight into Tuesday morning.
IMPACTS: Travel will be hazardous especially on roads in open areas of the county.
PREPAREDNESS: An “Advisory” level travel advisory is currently in place, but may need to be upgraded later today based on conditions. An “Advisory” level is the lowest level of travel advisory and simply means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. Stay tuned to your local news or the National Weather Service for further updates regarding this winter storm.