PLYMOUTH – A man labeled by the State of Indiana as a sexually violent predator for previous convictions of rape and child molestation has yet to be arraigned in Marshall County on allegations he raped an area woman in August at knifepoint with her toddler present.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Michael K. Middaugh Sr., 49, in September with three counts of rape, and single counts of burglary, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal confinement.
Middaugh is being held in the Elkhart County Jail while he awaits trial on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender. He is set to stand trial on that count, as well as an unrelated charge of misdemeanor theft, in January.
Middaugh likely won’t make an initial court appearance in Marshall County until the Elkhart County cases are resolved.
According to court documents and a news release from the prosecutor’s office:
Marshall County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Bremen-area home shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
A woman told investigators a man, later identified as Middaugh, came to her home wanting directions to Wakarusa.
Middaugh asked the woman to write the directions down. As she turned to hand Middaugh the directions he pulled out a knife, pushed her head against the home’s siding and put the knife to her throat.
“She stated (MIddaugh) stated it was time to get down to business and (he) wanted money,” MCSD Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder writes in the probable cause affidavit filed with the charges.
Middaugh demanded money and the woman turned over her husband’s and son’s wallets.
Middaugh then used zip ties to tie the woman’s hands behind her back, led her to a bedroom and told her he was going to rape her. He slapped her, tore her clothes off and then zip tied her legs and ankles together.
Middaugh forced the woman to perform oral sex and then anally and vaginally raped her. The assault lasted about a half hour. The woman’s 2-year-old child was next to the bed when the rape happened.
After Middaugh left, the woman was able to get a pair of scissors and free herself.
Investigators broadcast a description of Middaugh to area police agencies the next day. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department officials replied that it matched the description for Middaugh, who was wanted there on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.
The woman picked Middaugh out of a photo lineup as her attacker.
The Pilot News is not naming the woman because she is considered the victim of a sex crime.
Middaugh was sentenced to 20 years with the Indiana Department of Correction after he was convicted in 1991 of rape.
He was sentenced to 30 years with IDOC, with 15 years suspended, after he was convicted in 2006 of child molestation.
Both convictions were in Elkhart County.
Middaugh is listed as a sexually violent predator on the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry. He is required to register for life.
The most serious charges against Middaugh in Marshall County are the rape and burglary counts. Each is a Level 1 felony punishable by 20 to 40 years if found guilty.