According to both drivers’ and witness statements, Driver #1 of Vehicle #1 was traveling north bound on Sycamore Road when Driver #1 disregarded the stop sign at Sycamore Road and US 6. Vehicle #1 traveled into the intersection and struck Vehicle #2 which was traveling west on US 6 and was pulling a trailer. As a result of the collision Vehicle #1 rolled coming to rest on its side off the south side of US 6 and Vehicle #2 and trailer traveled off the north side US 6 coming to rest in field. Driver #1 was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for unknown injuries. Driver #2 was uninjured.
Accident Report provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
