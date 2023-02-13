Central Dispatch advised of a two vehicle accident at Oak Drive and Jim Neu Drive. Vehicle #1, a red 2011 Chevrolet operated by Bridget Scutchfield of Plymouth, was stopped at the stop sign on Jim Neu at Oak Dr. when she observed vehicle #2 traveling south on Oak Dr. with it's right turn signal activated. Believing that vehicle #2 was going to turn onto Jim Neu, she proceeded into the intersection to go north and was struck by vehicle #2.

