On July 27, /2023 at approximately 9:20 p.m. Plymouth Police Officers were called to a vehicle accident in the 700 block of West Harrison Street. While conducting the accident investigation it was found the driver identified as Maximino Bermudez, was operating without ever receiving a license. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail.
Accident investigation leads to arrest
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
